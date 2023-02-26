HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Officials trying to give clean chit to Andhra University Vice-Chancellor in enquiry report, alleges Ayyanna Patrudu

February 26, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has alleged that the officials are trying to give a clean chit to Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy by giving the enquiry report in his favour on the issue of his attending a meeting of YSRCP in connection with the MLC elections.

In a video message on Sunday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu claimed that while there was evidence that the V-C had attended the meeting held at a hotel in the city on February 19, in which he had allegedly tried to influence the managements of private educational institutions to prevail upon their students and staff to vote for the YSRCP candidates in the MLC elections, the enquiry officer has reportedly mentioned in his report that there was no evidence that the V-C had attended that meeting.

