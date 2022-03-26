Visakhapatnam: officials gear up for division of district

They identify government and private properties to locate key offices in proposed new districts of Anakapalle and Alluri Sitaramaraju

As per the proposed division of districts, the Visakhapatnam district is to be divided into three districts – Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Alluri Sitaramaraju.

There are strong vibes that the bifurcation will come into force by April, sometime during Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. Officials are busy with identifying the probable offices and the infrastructure needed to run the show.

Anakapalle district will have two revenue divisions, Anakapalle and Narsipatnam, and will comprise 15 mandals including existing ones such as Devarapalli, Kasimkota, Yelamanchili and Rambilli. The new ones to add up include Parwada, Pendurthi and Sabbavaram, carved out of Visakhapatnam district.

Alluri Sitaramaraju district, which is proposed to be carved out of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts, will also have two revenue divisions comprising Paderu and Rampachodavaram.

Now the task on hand is to identify and create offices to host the officials. When it comes to Anakapalle, the authorities concerned have identified about 30 existing structures to host the offices and a document mentioning them has already been sent to the higher-ups. The offices in both the new districts will be housed in either existing government or private properties, said a senior officer from the District Collector’s office in Visakhapatnam.

It is learnt that the administration has identified the Indo-American College at Sankaram in Anakapalle as the District Collector’s office.

The office of the Superintendent of Police will be housed at the Polytechnic College in Rebaka. The present PHC will be converted into District Public Health Department and a part of the Government Hospital will be converted into the office of DMHO. The DEO office will be based at the MPP School Building in Darjinagar.

Coming to Alluri Sitaramaraju District, the District Collector’s office, Joint Collector, planning and survey and land records offices will be housed in the Youth Training Centre building, which is spread over 25,270 sq ft.

The existing Sub-Collector’s office will be turned into the Collector’s camp office.

The SP’s office will be housed at MVR Kalyana Mandapam, a private property, and the existing police guest house will be turned to SP’s camp office.

According to R. Gopalakrishna, Project Director, ITDA, a few college and school buildings that are not being utilised will be converted into offices.

In total, about 95,000 sq ft of existing government buildings and around 1,200 sq ft of private buildings will be converted into offices.

The authorities have also sent a budget proposal of over ₹14 crore for new offices, which include about ₹4.5 crore for furnitures, electrical fittings for around ₹2 crores and civil work of about ₹8 crore.