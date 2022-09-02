Visakhapatnam: officials add one extra coach each to nine pairs of trains for one month to clear rush of passengers

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 23,900 berths/seats have been added to nine pairs of trains, originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam Junction with the augmentation of one coach each to these trains for about a month to clear the extra rush of passengers.

12807 Visakhapatnam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express has been augmented with one 3 AC coach. One additional 3 AC each is being added to 18518 Visakhapatnam – Korba express. Similarly, one additional 3 AC coach is being added to 12803 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi express, 17488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala express and 08543 Visakhapatnam-SMVT(Bengaluru) in both the directions.

Similarly, one extra Sleeper coach each is being added to 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT, 08543 Visakhapatnam-SMVT, 22847 Visakhapatnam-LTT(Mumbai) and 20803 Visakhapatnam – Gandhidham express in both the directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express is being augmented with one additional AC Chair Car in both the directions.

Rail users have hailed Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy on social media for his relentless efforts in providing better services to the people of Visakhapatnam.

The sought continuation of the augmentation of coaches for Dasara also and announcement on running of special trains for Dasara at the earliest as the regular trains are fully booked during the Dasara vacation. They also sought early regularisation of the Visakhapatnam –SMVT (Bengaluru) special at the earliest and launching of a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi, which was announced long ago.