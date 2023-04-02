Visakhapatnam: office-bearers elected for Governing Council of Andhra Premier League season-2

April 02, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A special general meeting of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) was held to elect representatives for the Governing Council of Andhra Premier League (APL) season-2 for the year 2023. The election was conducted by the election officer P.A.V.S. Malleswara Rao (retired Deputy Collector).

Mr. Moncho Ferrer is the Chairman, Governing Council, while SR Gopinath is Honorary Secretary. A.V. Chalam was elected as Honorary Treasurer, while Jitendra Nath Sharma was elected as CAG member.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the general body of the ACA has also appointed several members for the Cricket Advisory Committee for the season 2023-2024. Mr. Sathyaprasad Yachendra was elected as Chairman, while Ashfaq Rahim Khan, Arjun Kumar Somanchi, G.V.S. Prasad and G.S. Mallikarjuna were elected as members.

