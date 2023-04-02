HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: office-bearers elected for Governing Council of Andhra Premier League season-2

April 02, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special general meeting of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) was held to elect representatives for the Governing Council of Andhra Premier League (APL) season-2 for the year 2023. The election was conducted by the election officer P.A.V.S. Malleswara Rao (retired Deputy Collector).

Mr. Moncho Ferrer is the Chairman, Governing Council, while SR Gopinath is Honorary Secretary. A.V. Chalam was elected as Honorary Treasurer, while Jitendra Nath Sharma was elected as CAG member.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the general body of the ACA has also appointed several members for the Cricket Advisory Committee for the season 2023-2024. Mr. Sathyaprasad Yachendra was elected as Chairman, while Ashfaq Rahim Khan, Arjun Kumar Somanchi, G.V.S. Prasad and G.S. Mallikarjuna were elected as members.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.