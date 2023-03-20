HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Nuclear power is the only solution to provide low tariff electricity to consumers, says nuclear scientist

‘While renewables have to be used for decarbonisation, they will result in a higher tariff for the consumers and subsidies cannot be provided forever’

March 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Nuclear power is the only solution to provide low tariff electricity to consumers and it also give stability to the gird, said nuclear scientist from Homi Bhabha National Institute Ravi B. Grover here on Monday.

Mr. Grover participated as the chief guest and inaugurated GITAM Deemed to be University Mechanical Engineering wing’s national technical festival “Sangarsh-6.0”.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that rising demand requires efficient use of energy. He said that while renewables have to be used for decarbonisation, they will result in a higher tariff for the consumers and subsidies cannot be provided forever. “Without subsidies, at the consumer-end, nuclear power is competitive,” Mr. Grover said.

Mr. Grover, who is also a member of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission, said that present Indian nuclear energy installed capacity is 6,780 MW and the first 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) unit was connected to the grid, and another 15 units are at various stages of construction and planning.

He said that India faces twin challenges of meeting the rising energy demands of a developing economy and ensuring low-carbon transition to stay on track with its decarbonisation goal leading to a net zero emission target by 2070.

