Visakhapatnam: NTPC–Simhadri working on a project to generate power from hydrogen, says official

The coal-fired NTPC Simhadri thermal power plant, on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. It plans to more than triple its clean-energy capacity by the end of the decade and zero out emissions by 2070. | Photo Credit: DHIRAJ SINGH

‘It focusses on collecting green hydrogen from the floating solar plant in the daytime through electrolysis in cylinders and converting that into power in the night-time’

Keeping the COP-26 target of attaining Net Zero carbon emission target by 2070, NTPC- Simhadri, Visakhapatnam, is working on a project to generate power from hydrogen. The project is said to be first of its kind in the country and as a demo project it will be generating 50 kw power.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Chief General Manager of NTPC-Simhadri, Diwakar Kaushik, said that the project focusses on collecting green hydrogen from the floating solar plant in the daytime through electrolysis in cylinders and converting that into power in the night-time.

“We are working with the US-based Bloom Energy and the idea is to provide power to remote areas such as in Ladakh or the Andamans, where there is no presence of any power grid,” he said.

“Once we are successful in the project, the intention is to scale it up,” he added.

Speaking about the performance of the plant, Mr. Kaushik said that power generation has gone up from 48% to 65% in the year over the last fiscal. There was a slump in load generation due to COVID-19, but in this year it has picked up, he said.

Over the total power generated, 46% from stage-one is offloaded to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and 25% from Stage-two is given to the southern States, he said.

NTPC- Simhadri has four units of 500 mw each and in addition has the capacity to generate 25 mw from its floating solar plant that was built over its reservoir.

He also indicated that there the power generation may go over 70% in the next fiscal, as the industries are not settling down after the impact of COVID.

Mr. Kaushik also stated that coal linkages are attaining normalcy and with the stress on more power generation, there is a need to import coal.

On an average, the total coal required at present is around 35,000 tonnes per day and there is a linkage combining both rail and road with Mahanadi Coalfields for 83 lakh million tonnes and another 15 lakh million tonnes with Eastern Coalfields. This apart, NTPC will be importing around 10 lakh million tonnes, of which 2 lakh million tonnes is earmarked for the Simhadri project. “We are expecting the first shipment by this month-end and this should tide over the coal shortages, if any,” he said.

Desalination project

NTPC- Simhadri has also tied up with IRCTC for producing packaged drinking water through desalination of seawater. “We will be supplying the seawater and flue gas for the desalination and the plant is being set up by IRCTC,” said Mr. Kaushik.

About 120 tonnes of water will be produced everyday.

Flyash problem

Speaking about environment issues and complaints from neighbouring villages on flyash, the GM O&M S.C. Choukse said that various methods of dust suppression that are available such as water sprinklers and providing earth cover are being used and the levels are under control.

“This apart, we have already planted over 4,000 trees in the first phase and another 7,000 will be planted in the second phase. The tree cover will act as a screen for arresting the spread of fine dust,” he said.