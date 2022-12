December 26, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Simhadri unit here received the PRSI National Award-2022 in the category of ‘Best CSR Project for Child Care', other prizes in House Journal (Hindi) and Best Organisational Efforts categories at a ceremony held in Bhopal on Sunday in the presence of Kailash Vishwash Sarang, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister and HPCL Mumbai CMD Pushp Kumar Joshi. NTPC Assistant Manager (HR) Ch. Ranga Rao received the awards.