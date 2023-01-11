HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: NTPC organises GEM workshop for girl students

January 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

NTPC Simhadri has organised GEM-2022, a winter workshop at Bal Bharati Public School by conducting sessions on career counselling, personality development and public speaking. The Simhadri station Group General Manager Sanjay Kumar Sinha inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Anju Sinha, president of Deepika Ladies Club.

Yoga mats and stationery kits were distributed to 120 GEM students on the occasion.

NTPC Simhadri also celebrated World Hindi Day. Mr. Sinha urged all employees to use Hindi as much as possible in daily office work to contribute to global promotion of official language Hindi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.