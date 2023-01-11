Visakhapatnam: NTPC organises GEM workshop for girl students

January 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

NTPC Simhadri has organised GEM-2022, a winter workshop at Bal Bharati Public School by conducting sessions on career counselling, personality development and public speaking. The Simhadri station Group General Manager Sanjay Kumar Sinha inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Anju Sinha, president of Deepika Ladies Club.

Yoga mats and stationery kits were distributed to 120 GEM students on the occasion.

NTPC Simhadri also celebrated World Hindi Day. Mr. Sinha urged all employees to use Hindi as much as possible in daily office work to contribute to global promotion of official language Hindi.