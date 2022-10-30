Visakhapatnam: NSTL to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 30, 2022 17:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6 on the theme “Corruption-Free India for a Developed Nation.”

H.N. Das, Scientist-G & Technology Director (Vigilance & Security), informed in a statement that as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, various awareness programmes like competitions in poster making and elocution would be organised for the NSTL fraternity. A special lecture on the theme by T. Venkateswarlu, CPES, Chief Vigilance Officer of Hindustan Shipyard Limited, would also be organised.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app