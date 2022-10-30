Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: NSTL to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6 on the theme “Corruption-Free India for a Developed Nation.”

H.N. Das, Scientist-G & Technology Director (Vigilance & Security), informed in a statement that as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, various awareness programmes like competitions in poster making and elocution would be organised for the NSTL fraternity. A special lecture on the theme by T. Venkateswarlu, CPES, Chief Vigilance Officer of Hindustan Shipyard Limited, would also be organised.


