Visakhapatnam: NSS volunteers collect 5,000 kg waste in AU Engineering College Ground under `Clean Campus’ drive

December 14, 2022 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam A total of 300 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from eight colleges, affiliated to Andhra University (AU), participated in a cleanliness drive called `Clean Campus’ , here, on Tuesday. They collected nearly 5,000 kg of waste in the Engineering College ground. AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan appreciated the volunteers. ADVERTISEMENT NSS co-ordinator S. Haranath supervised the programme. ADVERTISEMENT

