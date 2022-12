December 14, 2022 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A total of 300 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from eight colleges, affiliated to Andhra University (AU), participated in a cleanliness drive called `Clean Campus’ , here, on Tuesday. They collected nearly 5,000 kg of waste in the Engineering College ground. AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan appreciated the volunteers.

NSS co-ordinator S. Haranath supervised the programme.