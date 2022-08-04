Visakhapatnam: NRDC transfers MARESOL green technology to OSCT

August 04, 2022 19:32 IST

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has transferred and commercialised innovative and indigenous green technology ‘MARESOL – Bioremediation of hydrocarbonoclastic bacteria (marine oil spill bioremediation), developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology(NIOT), to M/s Oil Spill Combat Team LLP (OSCT), Mumbai, under the Make in India Mission.

The technology transfer tripartite licence agreement was signed and exchanged between Commodore Amit Rastogi(Retd.) CMD, NRDC, and Capt. Kedar Choudhary, Managing Director, OSCT, on Wednesday.

B.K. Sahu, NRDC-IPFC & TISC, Visakhapatnam, coordinated the meeting. Commodore Amit Rastogi(Retd.) MD, NRDC, highlighted the Mission of Government of India on cleaning sea and marine ecosystem. He emphasised the need of green technologies for sustainable development of marine ecosystem. G. Ramadass, Director, NIOT, congratulated Capt. Kedar for the successful transfer of this potential and prospective technology.

Industries, MSMEs and startups looking for innovative technologies can get in touch with B. K. Sahu, NRDC Vishakhaptnam office. MARESOL technology is a process of using specific microorganisms isolated to play a key role in the removal of toxic and harmful petroleum hydrocarbons. Biodegradation of crude oil by this technology is proven to remove 95% of the total hydrocarbon which can be degraded into non-toxic end products within a period of 21-28 days, which is confirmed by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS). The bioremediation package has been demonstrated showing effective mitigating of products like engine oils, spent engine oil, crude oil, diesel, petrol, toluene, xylene, kerosene and naphthalene. This low cost and eco-friendly technology has wide application in coastal, marine surface oil spill, deep sea oil plumes and sludge treatments in refineries.