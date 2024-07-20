GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam North MLA promises to raise the steel plant issue in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Vishnu Kumar Raju sent a note to the Assembly Secretary to discuss three issues relating to the steel plant, says Visakha Steel Executives Association

Published - July 20, 2024 05:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju

Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Visakha Steel Executives Association (VSEA) on Saturday informed that the Visakhapatnam North Assembly Constituency MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju assured them of bringing their Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue to the notice of the State government in the Assembly.

VSEA president Katam S.S. Chandra Rao and secretary K.V.D. Prasad met him on Saturday.

Mr. Rao said that the MLA positively responded to their pleas. He said that the MLA had already sent a note to the Assembly Secretary to discuss three issues regarding the steel plant with the State government and in the Assembly under Rule 39 of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature.

The first issue is the renewal of Garbbam manganese mines, the second is the postponement of electricity bill dues for six months, and the third one is the advance payment of ₹2,000 cores to the steel plant by using its steel in various projects being taken up by the State government such as housing projects, he added.

