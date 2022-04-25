Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi train flagged off with new LHB coaches

Padma Shree awardee S.V. Adinarayana Rao( right) flagging off the Swarna Jayanthi express in Visakhapatnam on Monday. DRM Anup Satpathy is seen. | Photo Credit:

Train no. 12803 Visakhapatnam- Hazarat Nizamuddin bi-weekly Swarna Jayanthi express, which is now provided with LHB coaches, was flagged off by Padma Shree awardee S.V. Adinarayana Rao and retired railway employees, in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, here on Monday.

In the return direction, 12804 Hazarat-Nizamuddin –Visakhapatnam biweekly Swarna Jayanthi express will run with LHB coaches with effect from April 27.

These pair of trains will have 21 LHB coaches comprising 2 nd AC-2, 3 rdAC-4, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-3, Second class Luggage cum disabled coach-1, AC Pantry Car-1 and Generator Motor car-1.

Similarly, train no. 12807 Visakhapatnam- Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata express will run with LHB coaches with effect from April 26.

In the return direction, 12808 Hazarat-Nizamuddin –Visakhapatnam Samata express will run with LHB coaches with effect from April 28.

These pair of trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising 2 nd AC-2, 3 rdAC-4, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-3, Second class-Luggage-cum-disabled coach-1, AC Pantry Car-1, High capacity Parcel Van-1 and Generator Motor car-1.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made an announcement during his visit to Malkangiri in Odisha on April 22 that the rakes of Swarna Jayanthi and Samata Express trains would be converted into LHB coaches.

East Coast Railway (E Co R) is taking all possible measures to provide better services to passengers and more LHB coaches would be provided in the near future, to enhance passenger comfort and safety, says Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair A.K. Tripathi.