Visakhapatnam: nephrologist Ravi Raju invited as Visiting Professor by Harvard Medical School

Tatapudi Ravi Raju receiving the Lifetime Achievement award at annual conference of the Indian Society for Nephrology organised in Chennai. | Photo Credit: File photo

May 22, 2022 19:48 IST

He will collaborate with the Renal Division of the Department of Medicine, Brigham, and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School