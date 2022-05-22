Visakhapatnam: nephrologist Ravi Raju invited as Visiting Professor by Harvard Medical School

Special Correspondent May 22, 2022 19:48 IST

He will collaborate with the Renal Division of the Department of Medicine, Brigham, and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Tatapudi Ravi Raju receiving the Lifetime Achievement award at annual conference of the Indian Society for Nephrology organised in Chennai. | Photo Credit: File photo

Ravi Raju Tatapudi, noted nephrologist from the city, and Vice-Chancellor of The Apollo University(TAU), Chittoor, has been invited by the Harvard Medical School(HMS), Boston, USA, as a ‘Visiting Professor’ at their Renal Division. Dr. Ravi Raju will collaborate with the Renal Division of the Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School(HMS). Venkat Sabbisetti, Principal Investigator, Harvard Medical School and Co-Director of the Biomarker Research Lab, hoped that the collaboration would help to work on “Early detection biomarkers for Chronic Kidney Disease”. Dr. Ravi Raju said that the collaboration would work on novel biomarkers for detection of kidney failure in the early stages. This would help in prevention of the progression of CKDu (Uddanam Nephropathy). He said that an MoU was signed between HMS and TAU for training of TAU students in TAU. Dr. Ravi Raju will be visiting HMS during June/July 2022.



