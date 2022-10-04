Visakhapatnam: ‘neither buyers nor sellers of Daspalla lands have any political affiliations’

They stated that neither the Daspalla family nor other purchasers have any political affiliations

The family members, who claim to be the rightful owners of the ‘Daspalla lands’, which has been in contention in the recent times, have stated that neither they nor any of the purchasers of their lands have any political affiliations.

In a letter released on Monday, the family members have stated that they are the rightful owners of the land and the land has been declared by various courts including the Supreme Court, as private land.

They also stated that inspite of instructions from the government, a notice under Section 22 (A) was issued and the notification was challenged by Ms. Kamala Devi, Maharani of Daspalla, and the same was set aside by the court on March 15, 2016.

They also claimed that due to certain vested political interests, registration of the properties were stalled for a long time. They also stated the family have been selling away some part of their land to third parties since 1959.

They stated that neither the Daspalla family nor other purchasers have any political affiliations.

