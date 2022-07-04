Visakhapatnam: need to tell youngsters of the sacrifices made by Alluri, says Collector

‘A bridge to provide access to Pandrangi, his birthplace, during heavy rains was sanctioned’

‘A bridge to provide access to Pandrangi, his birthplace, during heavy rains was sanctioned’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that Alluri Sitharama Raju had toured several places in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts as part of his education. He toured the forest areas of Visakhapatnam extensively and saw the exploitation of the tribal people by the British rulers and decided to fight for their cause.

Speaking at the 125 th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitharama Raju at Pandrangi village, the birthplace of Alluri, in the district on Monday, he underlined the need to tell the younger generation of the sacrifice made by Alluri and inculcate the spirit of patriotism in them. He spoke about the development works taken up by the Tourism Department at Pandrangi and at KD Peta. He said that the bridge to provide access to Pandrangi during heavy rains and flooding of the culvert was sanctioned and it would be taken up soon.

YSRCP district secretary Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLC Varudhu Kalyani and VMRDA Chairperson Akramani Vijayanirmala were among those who attended.

Statue unveiled

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath unveiled a 9-foot statue of Alluri at Paderu in ASR district. Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that Alluri had given the inspiration for future generations to fight for their rights. He fought against the British rulers fearlessly and instilled confidence among the tribal people. He sacrificed his life at the age of 27 years, fighting against oppression.

He said that three constituencies in the Agency were combined into a new district and it was named after Alluri Sitharama Raju. He said that a medical college was being established in the Agency.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna recalled that lands were first distributed to tribal people during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri, Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, SC Commission Chairman K. Ravi Babu, Araku MP G. Madhavi, ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar and SP Satish Kumar, were present.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora, District Collector Ravi Patanshetty, ITDA Project Officer R. Gopalakrishna, Tribal Cuture and Research Centre Director D. Ravindra Babu paid tributes to the ‘Manyam Veerudu’ at the Alluri Memorial at Krishna Devi Peta of Golugonda Mandal.

Chinnammalu, Yerrayamma, Sanyasamma, Savitramma and Mallayamma, granddaughters of Gantam Dora, a close associate of Alluri, were felicitated on the occasion. They were given cash prizes of ₹10,000 each. Three workers, who were involved in the maintenance of Alluri Memorial Park were given ₹5,000 each.

Students presented dances and mono action plays depicting the ‘Manyam Veerudu’.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu garlanded a portrait of Alluri and paid rich tributes to him at Devarapalli in Anakapalli district. He recalled the sacrifice made by Alluri in the fight against oppression of tribal people by the British rulers.