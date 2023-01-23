ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: need to reduce carbon emissions stressed

January 23, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day workshop on Technologies for Abatement of Pre/Post Carbon Emissions (TAPCE) organised by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) started here on Monday.

The IIPE Director Shalivahan stated that carbon emissions should be reduced, and as a research institute, IIPE would work towards the goal for a better society and environment.

The HPCL Visakh Refinery Executive Director V. Ratanraj emphasised the need for reducing carbon emissions from refineries and industries. He also highlighted upcoming green hydrogen projects at HPCL refinery. He discussed various modes of carbon capture such as pre/post/oxy combustion processes.

IIPE Chemical Engineering Department head Venkata Reddy said that approximately 60 participants from various private and public sectors across the globe have registered for this workshop.

