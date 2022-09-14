Visakhapatnam: need to promote use of Hindi stressed

Various Central government organisations celebrate Hindi Diwas in the city

The need to promote the use of Hindi language, which acts as a link language to promote better communication between the people of the different States of India, was stressed by the speakers at the Hindi Week and Hindi Fortnight celebrations being observed by various Central government organisations in the city.

The Hindi Week celebrations commenced at the Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), on Beach Road here on Wednesday.

U. Sreedhar, Principal Scientist & Scientist-In Charge, ICAR-CIFT, said that every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas was celebrated throughout India to commemorate the day when Hindi was adopted as our national language. Hindi was one the most widely spoken languages in the world. Hindi was adopted as the national language of India by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

Hrusikesh Bisoyi, Deputy Director, CIFNET, said that the languages spoken in India were more region or State-specific. However, Hindi was one of the most common and widely spoken languages of India, he added

Earlier, Jesmi Debbarma, Senior Scientist, welcomed the gathering. Bhuneswar, Senior Technical Officer, proposed a vote of thanks.

The Hindi Fortnight Celebrations at the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) were inaugurated by NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao. He spoke on the importance of Hindi and the need to strengthen it by promoting its use.

Hindi Fortnight Celebrations chairperson M. Sujatha said that various competitions, which were directly related to the daily official work and which would enhance the skills to improve Hindi, would be conducted.

Vivek Sharma, Scientist-E & Hindi Officer, spoke.

Outstanding Scientists P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, B.V.S.S. Krishna Kumar, A. Srinivas Kumar and other scientists and officers Ch. V.S.N. Murty, president NSTL Civil Employees Union; Hemant Bais, secretary; and staff of NSTL were present on the occasion.

The Hindi Fortnight celebrations at Visakhapatnam Port Authority, which had commenced on September 1, concluded on Wednesday.

A series of events like Hindi reading, good handwriting, quiz and singing were organised in all departments of VPA.

VPA Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao, who participated as the chief guest at the valedictory, said that Hindi was chosen as the link language by India during the freedom struggle and thereafter it was announced as the national language.

Durgesh Kumar Dubey, IRTS, Dy. Chairman, VPA, and T. Venu Gopal, Secretary, VPA, was present.

The chairman gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up of various competitions held during the fortnight.