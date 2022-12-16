Visakhapatnam: need to involve the youth in Lions Club’s activities, says international president

December 16, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The four-day ISAME Forum 2022 of Lions Club International began at a hotel here on Friday.

The forum comprises 14 countries of India, South Asia and the Middle East.

Addressing the delegates, LCI president Brian E. Sheehan emphasised the need for the involvement of the youth in the organisation. He welcomed new members from the younger generation. He advised the `Lions’ to ensure that the new and existing members are service-minded and sincere in their assigned tasks.

Multiple District 316 under the chairmanship of LCIF Trustee V. Vijay Kumar Raju organised the event, which was attended by 1,800 delegates from ISAME countries apart from the US, Japan and the UK.

The event’s planning committee Chairman ID Vamsidhar Babu said that there are 1,25,93 clubs with 3,91,338 members and 517 new clubs in ISAME. All these volunteers served 1.43 million people.

On the first day, various workshops were held to review the plan and motivate the volunteers who are always on the move with the slogan “Wherever there is a need, there is a Lion”.

Rally on diabetes

The second day (December 17) will begin with a rally at the Beach Road. A senior Lions Club member D.V.S. Raju Ramesh said that as India is known as the Diabetic Capital, all the delegates will hold a rally at the Ramakrishna Beach to create awareness on the issue.