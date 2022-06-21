Visakhapatnam: need to create safety awareness among people and authorities, says former VSP official

‘Rules should be strictly followed in issuance of driving licences’

A special talk on “Communicating Road Safety” was held at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication in Andhra University on Tuesday.

Former Chief General Manager of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant A.D. Joshi, in his talk, stressed on the need to create road safety awareness among the public as well as government authorities.

He said that lack of understanding and neglecting basic safety rules were the main causes for road accidents. Strict adherence to the rules by the licensing authorities in the issue of driving licences and creating awareness among the youth about safe driving techniques would help in reducing road accidents, he added.

Head of Department D.V.R. Murthy attributed increase in accidents to bad driving habits and poor maintenance of roads.