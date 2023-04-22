Visakhapatnam: Need to create awareness among people on the importance of judiciary, says former SC Judge Lavu Nageswara Rao

April 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There is a need to create awareness among people on the importance of judiciary for the proper functioning of democracy, said former Supreme Court Judge Lavu Nageswara Rao.

He was delivering the D.V. Subba Rao memorial lecture organised by the Centre for Policy Studies and Visakhapatnam Public Library, here on Saturday. He was speaking on the topic ‘Quo Vadis- Judicial Activism’.

Elaborating on it he said, “The very preamble of the Indian Constitution begins with words ‘We, the people of India’, hence it clearly emphasises that ‘people of India’ are the most important people and not the Legislature, Executive or the Judiciary,” he said.

All the three important pillars of democracy are meant to serve the people and none can say that one is superior to the other or one is more important than the other, he said.

The Parliament makes the law, the Executive’s role is to implement it and the Judiciary’s role is to interpret it. The role of each is defined and none can encroach the other’s domain, he said.

Speaking about Judicial Activism, former Justice Nageswara Rao said that judicial activism began in 1947, with first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru forming laws in tune with the culture of socialism.

The Directive Principles obligates all the three pillars to work for the betterment of the people, especially the underprivileged, and covers various important aspects from food to housing and from education to health, hence it the duty of the judiciary to see that the people get their due and for which it can always give its direction to the Legislature and as well as to the executive. But it should not be seen as interfering into others’ domains, he said.

Justice Nageswara Rao also said that the judiciary can also intervene and courts can step in on issues where there may be danger to environment or ecology, only to protect it for the benefit of the people.

“We do not have the power to tell Parliament what laws are to be passed or to the Executive, but courts can give direction,” he said.

Earlier presiding over the meeting and delivering the inaugural address, former Rector of Andhra University and Director of Centre for Policy Studies A. Prasanna Kumar described D.V. Subba Rao as the quintessential Vizagite. Mr. Subba Rao was not only a legal luminary, but also was the chairman of Bar Council of India, Mayor of the city and had served as the administrative manager of the Indian cricket team to the West Indies.

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court, and son of Mr. Subba Rao, introduced Justice Nageswara Rao.

Mr. D.S. Varma Secretary, secretary Visakha Public Library, welcomed the gathering.