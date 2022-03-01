Visakhapatnam: need for new discoveries to help industries, says steel plant CMD

‘In the next three decades, country will become one of the largest producers of steel in the world’

The National Science Day – 2022 was observed by various educational institutions and colleges in the city on Monday.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhat inaugurated the celebrations organised by Andhra University at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road. Addressing the gathering, he underlined the need for new discoveries to help industries to tide over their problems. He said that India would become one of the largest producers of steel in the world on par with the USA, Europe and China in the next three decades.

NTPC-Simhadri Chief General Manager Divakar Koushik and AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy spoke.

Rector K. Samata, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and Principals of AU Colleges participated.

Earlier, an awareness rally was organised from the Central Administrative Office of AU to the Convention Centre in which a large number of students participated.

GVP College for Degree and PG Courses, MVP Colony, celebrated the occasion correlating with the theme ‘integrated approach’ and ‘sustainable future’.

Secretary and Correspondent P.V. Sarma and Principal S. Rajani were among those who participated.

GITAM Deemed to be University V-C K. Sivaramakrishna, Pro-VC(Academic) Jaysankar Variyar, Pro-VC (Campus Life) Y. Gowtham Rao, Registrar D. Gunasekharan, Engineering Dean Vijayasekhar and Institute of Science Principal M. Saratchandra Banu paid tributes to the statue of Sir CV Raman on the university campus.

St. Joseph’s College for Women (Autonomous) organised lab demos, experimentation, poster campaign, exhibitions, science fair, special lectures and quiz to mark the occasion.

Principal Sr. Shyji, Sr. Hema, Sr. Mary and PK Jayalakshmi were among those who participated.

Students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, MVP Colony, showcased their talents through various working models and charts on the benefits of science to society.

Principal A. Kausalya congratulated the students on their creativity.