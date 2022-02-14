Visakhapatnam: need for more accessible cancer treatment, says doctor

‘Four lakh children are diagnosed with cancer every year’

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in children and adolescents worldwide. An estimated four lakh children, in the 0 to 19 years age group, are diagnosed with cancer every year, according to Murali Krishna Voonna, Managing Director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI). Blood and kidney cancers and brain and bone tumours are the common childhood cancers.

While the estimated five-year survival rate in developed countries is over 80%, it was less than 20% in under developed nations, Dr. Murali Krishna said at a programme organised on the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) here on Sunday.

Cancer in children impacts not just children but also their immediate family and society as a whole. This underlines the need for more equitable and better access to treatment and care for all children with cancer. The hospital was celebrating the day to salute the spirit of the cancer warriors against the deadly disease. The theme for this year was: “Better survival is achievable #throughyourhands.” The focus was on paying tributes to the health care team involved in treating the children. Radha Krishna, chief consultant pediatrician, and MD of Giggles by Omnirk, who participated as the chief guest, appreciated the services being rendered by MGCHRI.

Cultural activities and a magic show were organised and prizes were distributed to the children.

NGOs like Shreya Cancer Foundation and AROH participated in the programme.