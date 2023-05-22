ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Need for a native voice primary information processing system stressed

May 22, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers working in the field of Indian language technologies met at the R&D campus of Sankhya Technologies here on Monday and reviewed the progress.

The need for a native voice primary information processing system was stressed by the inventor of Ka-Naada keyboard B.V.K. Sastry, founder-Chancellor of Yoga-Samskrutham University, Florida, USA, and an acknowledged Sanskrit language expert.

Mr. Sastry said that the efforts of Indian scientists have resulted in the developement of technologies and products for efficient Indian language information processing. What was unthinkable just a decade ago has now become possible.

Dreamchip team showcased the Siddhi digital school bag which complies with SCCI Upamaedha Indian Language OS specification.

Murali Bulusu, Chief Strategist at Sankhya Technologies and founder at Dreamchip Electronics, spoke about the need for a national strategy to promote technologies for Indian languages.

A. Jagannatha Rao of Visakha Valley School said that there will be good public support for efforts to further develop Indian language technologies and improve language education in India.

K.V.S.S. Rajeswara Rao, who previously led the IT team at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, shared his perspective with the researchers. He stressed the need for researchers to collaborate and bring more Indian language technology solutions to the public in an accelerated manner.

