Visakhapatnam: Nearly 85% of existing job roles may disappear in the next two decades, Wipro HR General Manager tells management students

April 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Those who learn emerging technologies such as data science, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning will get abundant opportunities’

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra University School of International Business (AUSIB) organised a guest lecture on Human Resource Management for the BBA-MBA integrated students on the university campus here on Sunday.

Wipro General Manager (Human Resources) Praveen Kamath Kumbla, who was invited to speak on Human Resource Management (HRM), cautioned, “Nearly 85% of the existing job roles may disappear in the next two decades and new unknown job opportunities are likely to be created. Those who learn emerging technologies such as data science, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning will get abundant opportunities.”

Mr. Kamath briefed students on the new HR practices introduced by various organisations amidst the sweeping changes taking place irrespective of domain areas and shared some inputs on how students should prepare for interviews and apply for jobs.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan explained the need for interactive learning in a professional course and advised students to take part in such programmes actively to learn practical dimensions of management profession.

AUSIB faculty N. Sushma explained the changing job profiles in the digital era, and spoke on various aspects of HRM such as recruitment, selection, training, development, performance appraisal and compensation.

About 100 students attended the programme where J. Ravi, Head of the Department of Commerce and Management, and other faculty members attended.

