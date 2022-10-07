Visakhapatnam: National Education Policy will transform India into a knowledge superpower, says University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 07, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

National Education Policy (NEP) will transform India into a knowledge superpower in the 21 st century, but the success of policy purely depends on belief and efforts of teachers and students, said University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao here on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He addressed the faculty and students at GITAM Deemed to be University on the NEP. He said that NEP is aimed at bringing effective and sustainable change among the Indian youth to become better prepared for a modern world, which is majorly driven by intellect and skills. If NEP is properly implemented, the best brains will come into this ecosystem as a preferred choice and lead India towards becoming a knowledge leader in coming years, he added. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app