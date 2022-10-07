Visakhapatnam: National Education Policy will transform India into a knowledge superpower, says University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor

National Education Policy (NEP) will transform India into a knowledge superpower in the 21 st century, but the success of policy purely depends on belief and efforts of teachers and students, said University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao here on Friday.

He addressed the faculty and students at GITAM Deemed to be University on the NEP. He said that NEP is aimed at bringing effective and sustainable change among the Indian youth to become better prepared for a modern world, which is majorly driven by intellect and skills. If NEP is properly implemented, the best brains will come into this ecosystem as a preferred choice and lead India towards becoming a knowledge leader in coming years, he added. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam was present.