Visakhapatnam: narrow escape for occupants after car catches fire

March 09, 2022 19:06 IST

Four members of a family had a miraculous escape after the car in which they were travelling reportedly caught fire near Uddandapuram Junction on NH-16 under Nakkapalle Police Station limits on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector of Nakkapalle Police Station D. Venkanna said that the incident occurred when the four persons were heading towards Tuni from Visakhapatnam The police are yet to ascertain how the car caught fire. There are some claims that the car hit another car from the back, as the front car applied sudden brakes all of a sudden. “However we did not find any other car at the spot,” the SI added.

The Fire Department personnel reached the spot and doused the fire and all passengers are said to be safe, he said.