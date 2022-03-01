Visakhapatnam: Naidu, Lokesh looted wealth of State, alleges Amarnath

‘Telugu Desam Party duped people with fake MoUs’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State official spokesman and MLA Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is miffed by the article, which had appeared in ‘Sakshi’ on his spending ₹25 lakh on ‘snacks’ at the Visakhapatnam airport in the past.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, the YSRCP MLA said that the newspaper had reported the matter giving details of the bills. He alleged that former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son had looted the wealth of the State, including lands worth crores of rupees in Visakhapatnam city. He wondered as to how much investment the TDP government had brought to the State during its tenure. The city played to a number of partnership summits between 2014 and 2019 and the TDP claimed to have brought investments of ₹20 lakh crore and 40 lakh jobs and cheated the people with fake MoUs, he alleged.

He said that the people were not ready to believe the false claims of Mr. Lokesh and Mr. Naidu of innocence after obtaining a stay in the cases seeking a probe into the corruption by Mr. Naidu and his family, filed by YSRCP honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma and YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi in the past.

Replying to queries, Mr. Amarnath said that the stand of YSRCP was clear regarding the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the TDP wants to include the names of the Chief Minister’s family in the case and bring disrepute to the family. He recalled that the Mr. Naidu had opposed the entry of CBI into the State, during his tenure. The CBI officials were investigating the case and the facts would come out soon, he saids.

