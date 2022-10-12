Visakhapatnam: Naidu failed to do anything for the benefit of North Andhra, alleges IT Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has failed to do anything for North Andhra and its people, except for banking on their support in elections.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Amarnath criticised the TDP leaders for making false statements that the people of North Andhra were not seeking the capital. The people of the region do not demand anything though they have problems. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to pave the way for the development of North Andhra, he said.

He questioned as to what Mr. Naidu had done for North Andhra during his long tenure of 14 years as the Chief Minister. He ridiculed the TDP for asking what YSR Congress Party government had done for North Andhra in three years after coming to power in the State. When the people of North Andhra were supporting the ‘Visakha Garjana’ after years of suppression, Mr. Naidu was trying to mislead the people by spreading false news through a section of the media, which was supporting the TDP, he said.

The Minister said it was unfortunate that a media organisation, which began its journey from Visakhapatnam, was spewing venom on the same city, which was responsible for its growth. Some other media organisations were also creating hurdles in the development of North Andhra. He appealed to all those media organisations not to derail the progress of the region, he said.

In the last general elections, the people of Visakhapatnam city had elected the TDP candidates in all the four Assembly constituencies in the city. But, Mr. Naidu does not even have the gratitude towards them and was out to ruin the aspirations of the people. He appealed to the former Chief Minister not to make a mockery of the sentiments of the people of North Andhra. He said that the YSR Congress Party government was prepared to hear the arguments of Mr. Naidu on making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital the State.