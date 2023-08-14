Visakhapatnam MP urges Police Commissioner to revoke closure of three-way traffic point at Tycoon Hotel Junction

August 14, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha member M.V.V. Satyanarayana on Monday appealed to Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma to revoke the closure of the three-way traffic signal system at Tycoon Hotel Junction on VIP Road near the Dutt Island.

The MP, in his memorandum submitted to the Police Commissioner, stated that he sought continuation of the three-way traffic signalling system at the hotel junction as per the requests of the citizens. The traffic signal point was closed a few days ago as part of traffic management.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic) G Srinivasa Rao said, “We received a letter from the MP. But before taking any decision on this issue we have to conduct a proper study on the feedbacks, suggestions and requests received from stakeholders apart from the MP’s letter. It will take some time.”

The decision to close the traffic point at Tycoon Hotel Junction has so far drawn heavy criticism from various stakeholders, including the opposition parties, especially the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Most commuters alleged that they (those who are coming from the Siripuram Junction) have to take a U-turn at the Sampath Vinayaka temple and travel an extra distance (at least 1,000 metres) to reach the VIP road towards the Rama Talkies.

“Police unnecessarily complicated what should have been a simple issue by closing the traffic signal point,” the commuters said.

The TDP and JSP activists alleged that the decision was taken in favour of the Visakhapatnam MP from the YSR Congress Party.

“The police closed the traffic signal point to favour the ‘vastu’ of Visakhapatnam MP’s mega-budget housing project near the signal point,” alleged JSP leader and GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening following the MP’s letter to the Police Commissioner, Mr. Murthy Yadav said, “The credit goes to Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who recently visited the spot. The traffic point should be reopened.”

