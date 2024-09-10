ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam MP pushes for completion of key projects by VMRDA to enhance city’s appeal for visitors

Published - September 10, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat urges the authorities to ensure that multi-level car parking is started at Siripuram Junction at the earliest | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat has urged the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to speed up the completion of key projects as Visakhapatnam is a happening city in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reviewed the progress of various projects being undertaken by VMRDA in the presence of Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan at the VMRDA Chamber here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sribharat asked the authorities to ensure that multi-level car parking is started at Siripuram Junction at the earliest. He also urged the officials to complete the pending works of rail over bridge at NAD.

Mr. Sribharat urged them to focus on tourist attractions in the public parks managed by tje VMRDA in the city as these parks are one of the additional features for the city to attract visitors and tourists from different parts of the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US