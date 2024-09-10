GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam MP pushes for completion of key projects by VMRDA to enhance city’s appeal for visitors

Published - September 10, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat urges the authorities to ensure that multi-level car parking is started at Siripuram Junction at the earliest

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat urges the authorities to ensure that multi-level car parking is started at Siripuram Junction at the earliest | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat has urged the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to speed up the completion of key projects as Visakhapatnam is a happening city in the State.

He reviewed the progress of various projects being undertaken by VMRDA in the presence of Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan at the VMRDA Chamber here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sribharat asked the authorities to ensure that multi-level car parking is started at Siripuram Junction at the earliest. He also urged the officials to complete the pending works of rail over bridge at NAD.

Mr. Sribharat urged them to focus on tourist attractions in the public parks managed by tje VMRDA in the city as these parks are one of the additional features for the city to attract visitors and tourists from different parts of the country.

