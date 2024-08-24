Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat seeks Vande Bharat stop at Duvvada station

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, accompanied by local legislative Assembly members, conducted a review meeting with the Waltair Railway Division officials at the DRM office on Saturday, where they proposed adding a stoppage to the Vande Bharat Express at Duvvada railway station.

Officials of the division responded positively to the proposal, according to a press release from the office of Mr. Sribharat.

The MP also raised the proposals of new trains, including the urgent need for a special train service between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore to operate three days a week, and modernisation works under the Amrit Bharat scheme for Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam, and Kottavalasa stations.

The meeting also covered the establishment of special railway lines and the enhancement of rail infrastructure to support the heavy transportation needs of Visakhapatnam’s ports, steel plants, and other industries.

“The status of the Visakhapatnam railway zone, including the allocation of funds and land, was reviewed. Officials assured that further clarity on the development progress would be provided in the coming days,” the release added.

The meeting was attended by Gajuwaka MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu.

