Visakhapatnam MP flags off Puri Rath Yatra special train

Published - July 06, 2024 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat flagged off the maiden run of Puri Rath Yatra special train from Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, and other senior officials and staff of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) were present.

Mr. Sribharat lauded the Indian Railways for its efforts in improving passenger amenities and introducing high-speed services like Vande Bharat, ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers.

