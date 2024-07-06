Visakhapatnam MP flags off Puri Rath Yatra special train

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat flagged off the maiden run of Puri Rath Yatra special train from Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, and other senior officials and staff of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) were present.

Mr. Sribharat lauded the Indian Railways for its efforts in improving passenger amenities and introducing high-speed services like Vande Bharat, ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.