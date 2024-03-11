GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam MP and Mayor inaugurate renovated Sivaji Park

March 11, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and inaugurated the renovated Sivaji Park at Sivajipalem here on Monday. The corporation spent ₹1.53 crore for the provision of additional facilities like water fountains, modern lighting, entrance road, elevation, amphitheatre, toilets, central plaza and Sivaji statue in the park. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that this was possible only under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who wants to see Visakhapatnam as a beautiful city.

