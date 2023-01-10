Visakhapatnam: movement needed for development of slums in the country, says AIKMS general secretary

January 10, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Ahmedabad-based Ashish Mittal, general secretary of Akhil Bharat Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), has stressed on the need for a movement on slum development in the country on the lines of the farmers’ movement, at the decadal anniversary of Slum Welfare Association and Women’s Progressive Organisation (POW) here on Monday.

The anniversary was conducted at the ASR Vignana Kendram here to mark the victory against the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) decision of bulldozing slum dwellers in Indira Nagar Colony then under the 31st ward. On January 9, 2012, several people were arrested by Visakhapatnam police when they had laid a siege to the corporation.

Participating as chief guest in the celebration, Mr. Mittal emphasised the need for collective action and a mass movement from the slums to protect their right to live.

“No government has so far worked sincerely for the development of slums in urban areas. Even the government’s concept of smart cities is not yielding the desired results. Unless there is a strong movement like the farmers’ movement in the country, the governments will not wake up,” Mr. Mittal said.

Indian Federation of Trade Union (IFTU) vice-president M. Venkateswarlu said that on January 9, 2012, Visakhapatnam police had arrested a total of 94 people, including 66 women, during the protest. The then GVMC Commissioner had tried to convert the houses and areas of Indira Nagar slum in favour of private individuals, he alleged.

“During that time, we fought for the protection of slums and finally won. Since then, we have been organising the anniversary and this time the decade celebration,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

On this occasion, POW State General Secretary M. Lakshmi said that many leaders and people had supported them during the tense situation in 2012. The police did not even hesitate to arrest a girl child, she recalled.

Hundreds of people attended the programme.