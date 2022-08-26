Visakhapatnam: moved by plight of poor couple, Andhra Pradesh CM directs Collector to arrange for treatment of their children

A woman seeking help of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for treatment of her two kids affected by sickle cell anaemia, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was moved by the plight of a couple from DR Valasa in Srikakulam district, when they pleaded for help to treat their young sons, who were both afflicted by sickle cell anaemia. The Chief Minister directed Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna to arrange for the treatment of the children.

The couple, Pandranki Rama Rao and Subbalakshmi, who are daily wage earners, surged forward to catch the attention of the Chief Minister as his convoy was going out from the Andhra University Convocation Hall to the Siripuram Main Road.

Mr. Jagan got out of his car and the couple told him about their woes. They sought the help of the State government for the treatment of their sons.

Another woman Dharmala Triveni of Peda Waltair told the Chief Minister that her husband was murdered some days ago and it was increasingly becoming difficult for her to look after her two small children due to her financial problems. The Chief Minister directed the Collector to ensure that justice was done to the family.