Visakhapatnam: Most people are not happy with the policies of Centre and State, say expert

March 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The feeling of well-being is restricted to a few and most people in today’s India are not happy with the policies and methods of the government both at the national and the State- level, notwithstanding the claims of those in power, said Vinod Vyasulu, Director of the Centre for Budget and Policy Studies, Bengaluru.

He was delivering a talk on ‘Is a critical view of the economy relevant?’, jointly organised by the Centre for Policy Studies and Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Thursday.

He spoke about Nobel Laureate and professor of Economics at Columbia University Amartya Sen’s stand on growth and development, adding that Sen and Bhagwati preferred incentives for the private sector on growth and development.

Iniquity and global warming pose a serious threat to peace and development, he said. The fact that two out of three children suffer from malnutrition that speaks about the neglect of the health care system in India, he added.

D.S. Varma, Secretary, Visakhapatnam Public Library, welcomed the participants while A. Prasanna Kumar, Director, Centre for Policy Studies, talked about the failures of successive governments in bridging the gap between the haves and have nots.