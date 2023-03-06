ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Modern-day technologies can bring different ecosystems on one platform to cater to the needs of common man, says former official

March 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The All-India Service Officers, including those from Central Staffing Scheme, Central Secretariat Service, and Central Secretariat Stenographer Service, started their five-day training programme on Digital Governance and Management at the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the former Secretary, to the Ministry of Electronics, and Information Technology Ajay Prakash Sawhney, emphasised on the need for the cohesion of different government projects.

Through the example of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), he got the audience’s attention on how the magic of modern-day technologies can bring different ecosystems on one platform to cater to the needs of the common man.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sawhney said India has proved its potential in building businesses for the world, especially focussing on grassroots and real-life problems.

IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar briefed the participants about the journey of the institute and how it contributed to experienced government officers and other professionals through its Post Graduate Programme in Digital Governance and Management. The Director also claimed that IIM-V is the only IIM in the country to have Ambedkar Chairs sponsored by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US