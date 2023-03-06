Visakhapatnam: Modern-day technologies can bring different ecosystems on one platform to cater to the needs of common man, says former official

March 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The All-India Service Officers, including those from Central Staffing Scheme, Central Secretariat Service, and Central Secretariat Stenographer Service, started their five-day training programme on Digital Governance and Management at the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the former Secretary, to the Ministry of Electronics, and Information Technology Ajay Prakash Sawhney, emphasised on the need for the cohesion of different government projects.

Through the example of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), he got the audience’s attention on how the magic of modern-day technologies can bring different ecosystems on one platform to cater to the needs of the common man.

Mr. Sawhney said India has proved its potential in building businesses for the world, especially focussing on grassroots and real-life problems.

IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar briefed the participants about the journey of the institute and how it contributed to experienced government officers and other professionals through its Post Graduate Programme in Digital Governance and Management. The Director also claimed that IIM-V is the only IIM in the country to have Ambedkar Chairs sponsored by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.