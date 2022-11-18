Visakhapatnam: mock drill at Simhachalam railway station yard tests preparedness of staff in handling emergencies

November 18, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A mock drill, simulating real-time relief and rescue operations, was organised at the Simhachalam railway station yard on Friday.

Two coaches of 06410 special derailed at the Simhachalam yard and rescue operations were carried out with men and material. The mock drill was conducted on real time basis, under the guidance of Senior Divisional Safety Officer Praveen Bhati.

Various Departments, Mechanical, Carriage & Wagon, Operations, Commercial, Medical, Security, Signal & Telecom, Civil Engineering, Traction Distribution, Electrical and Personnel, rose to the situation to rescue the passengers in the affected coaches, carrying relief operations and in restoring the normalcy of the track for swift movement of traffic. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy checked the alertness of the staff and preparedness of various departments.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) led by Probin Phukhan, Team Commander, Fire Brigade team led by Assistant District Fire Officer V. Subba Rao, and the civil administration took part in the drill.

ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other branch officers took part in the mock drill.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anup Satpathy said that the mock drill was an exercise to check preparedness of the railway personnel to meet exigencies and rescue passengers with simultaneous relief operations. This drill also enables to develop communication skills as well as coordination among various departments.

The DRM appreciated the support of the local administration in making the drill success.