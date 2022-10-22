Visakhapatnam: MLAs complain about non-functional street lights, sanitation staff shortage and bad roads at DRC meet

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini directs officials to solve the problems at the earliest

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 22, 2022 20:48 IST

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has asked the officials to focus on issues pertaining to sanitation staff shortage and non-functional street lights in the city. Ms Rajini, who is also the district in-charge Minister, was informed by MLAs about various issues including bad roads and roads filled with potholes in some areas and need of anganwadi centres, during the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting which was held here on Saturday.

During the meeting, YSRCP MLAs M. Srinivasa Rao and A. Adeep Raju spoke about lack of sufficient number of sanitation staff in merged areas in Bheemunipatnam and Pendurthi areas. They informed the Minister that people are complaining about poor sanitation due to lack of sweepers in their areas, during ‘Gadapa Gadapa ki Mana Prabhutvam’ programme. The MLAs also said that several street lights are not functioning in many areas of the city.

Some of the elected representatives said that maintenance of Kailasagiri and Health Arena is not up to the mark. They complained about lack of proper lighting, damaged roads and walking tracks. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna assured to resolve the issues.

Visakhapatnam East MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu spoke about issues of housing beneficiaries.

Ms. Rajini has asked the officials to appoint adequate number of sanitation personnel. She also directed them to identify problems in wards and resolve them at the earliest. She also spoke about progress of various projects in the GVMC, the VMRDA and issues pertaining to TIDCO houses, Education and Health Departments.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala and others attended.

