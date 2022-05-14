Visakhapatnam: miscreants set fire to five parked two-wheelers

Incident creates panic among residents of Allipuram

A group of unidentified miscreants have created a ruckus by lighting up five parked motorcycles at Allipuram, during the early hours of Saturday. The incident which reportedly occurred at around 2.30 a.m. has created panic among the residents.

Some of the locals informed that the fire from the five vehicles has even come in contact with electric pole, leading to disconnection of a few lines. A number of people in the locality reportedly spent sleepless night due to the fire.

Inspector of II Town Police Station B. Venkat Rao said that four vehicles were gutted, while one vehicle was partially damaged in the incident.

The II Town Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused, he said.