Visakhapatnam: Ministers review progress of irrigation projects

Special officer appointed for acquisition of land

Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu has directed officials concerned to hasten the completion of irrigation projects, several of which are pending in the districts.

Mr. Rambabu held a review meeting with officials along with Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday.

Later, addressing a press meet, Mr. Amarnath said that the government was fully prepared to take up the first phase of construction works of the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, which was mooted by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Irrigation officials and contractors were already on the job of starting the project work, he said..

A special officer has been appointed for acquisition of land required for execution of the project. Measures would be taken to provide compensation to the displaced persons in accordance with their aspirations, he said.

Mr. Amarnath said that the people of Ramannapalem, located between Yeleru and Polavaram canals in a remote corner of Visannapalem, had brought to his notice that their village would be submerged by the project. The Minister said that he had discussed the issue with irrigation officials.

Officials told him that the rehabilitation of the villagers could lead to problems in the implementation of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package, and had suggested construction of bridges across the canals. The Minister suggested to the officials to take up construction of the bridges if it could be done at a comparatively lower cost.