Visakhapatnam: Minister advises Gangavaram Port management to hike wages of workers

He holds a meeting with CEO and representatives of trade unions

He holds a meeting with CEO and representatives of trade unions

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has suggested to the management of Gangavaram Port to take an early decision on increasing the wages of employees and workers.

The Minister held a meeting with the Gangavaram Port CEO N. Sambasiva Rao and representatives of the trade unions at the Circuit House here on Monday.

The union leaders alleged that the employees and workers were being paid meagre wages. There was discrimination in the payment of wages among the workers. The CEO said that the port was in the process of being merged with the Adani Group. He said that measures would be taken to solve the problems of the workers and employees within two months.

The Minister suggested that post-merger, the wages and salaries should be increased in accordance with the demand of the workers. He also sought that another meeting should be convened on July 1 to discuss the wages of the workers.

Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy and Corporator B. Ganga Rao were present at the meeting.